In a bid to prioritize the well-being of the Sümi region's populace, the NSCN/GPRN Sümi Region has announced a comprehensive "action-plan," as revealed in a recent press release by the NSCN/GPRN MIP. These measures encompass a wide array of regulations aimed at fostering a safer and more regulated environment across the region.

Among the key directives outlined in the press release, the Sümi Region has enforced a ban on the transportation and sale of various substances detrimental to public health, including alcohol, drugs such as sunflower, cough syrup, and ganja, as well as the notorious gutka. Additionally, the procurement and operation of unregistered vehicles or those lacking valid documentation have been strictly prohibited.

With the onset of the breeding season, the Sümi Region has taken a firm stance against activities that pose a threat to wildlife and the environment. Consequently, hunting and fishing utilizing electrical equipment such as dynamos, generators, as well as the use of explosive devices and poisonous chemicals, have been outlawed. The extraction of minerals from river belts and the deliberate burning of jungles are also expressly forbidden.

Moreover, the NSCN/GPRN Sümi Region has emphasized the importance of adherence to government-assigned duties by its national workers. It has mandated that these workers must possess a valid assignment order from the government before executing any assigned tasks. Non-compliance with this directive has been warned to result in undesirable consequences in accordance with the "Azah" of the NSCN/GPRN.

