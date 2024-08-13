Nagalim is set to commemorate August 14 as its Independence Day and stated its rejection of India's sovereignty and colonial rule. This celebration marks the continuation of Nagalim's struggle for independence symbolizing the ongoing resistance against what it views as post-colonial oppression.

In a press statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Publicity of the Government of the People's Republic of Nagalim (GPRN), the organization stated its historical stance against India’s independence of August 15, 1947. The statement reiterated Nagalim's refusal to accept Indian and Myanmar (formerly Burma) constitutions and its historic boycott of Indian-sponsored elections.

The GPRN highlighted significant milestones in their political struggle, citing the Amsterdam Joint Communique of July 11, 2002, and the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, as official acknowledgments of Nagalim's unique history and sovereignty.

The GPRN has expressed strong discontent with the Indian government’s handling of these agreements and criticized the failure to address Nagalim’s aspirations adequately. Despite these challenges, the NSCN/GPRN remains committed to defending Nagalim’s sovereignty and pursuing an honorable political resolution with India and Myanmar.