Nagaland: NSCN(IM) demands ransom after killing Wangla resident and injuring three others in Mon district
NSCN (IM) is now demanding a ransom of Rs one lakh from each individual for their safe release.
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Nagaland: NSCN(IM) demands ransom after killing Wangla resident and injuring three others in Mon district
A resident of Wangla, Temlai, was killed, and three others were injured during a Public Relation Meeting organized by Akato gp in Tizit, Mon district on July 30.
The assailants, allegedly belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) [NSCN (IM)], have subsequently taken all the members of Akato gp present at the meeting into custody.
NSCN (IM) is now demanding a ransom of Rs one lakh from each individual for their safe release.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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