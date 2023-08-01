A resident of Wangla, Temlai, was killed, and three others were injured during a Public Relation Meeting organized by Akato gp in Tizit, Mon district on July 30.

The assailants, allegedly belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) [NSCN (IM)], have subsequently taken all the members of Akato gp present at the meeting into custody.

NSCN (IM) is now demanding a ransom of Rs one lakh from each individual for their safe release.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.