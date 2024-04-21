In a significant development within the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), N Kitovi Zhimomi, the Ato Kilonser (General Secretary), has been reportedly impeached. This move has stirred discussions within the political circles of Nagaland.

The acronym "GPRN/NSCN" stands for the Government of the People's Republic of Nagalim/National Socialist Council of Nagaland, representing a prominent Naga nationalist group involved in political activities in the region.

According to credible sources within the GPRN/NSCN, Alezo Venuh, who serves as the envoy to the collective leadership of GPRN/NSCN, has been unanimously elected as the new Ato Kilonser/General Secretary. This decision marks a significant shift in leadership dynamics within the organization.

Notably, Kitovi Zhimomi not only holds the position of Ato Kilonser but also serves as the convenor of the Working Committee of NNPGs (Naga National Political Groups), a coalition of Naga political groups engaged in peace talks with the Indian government. On the other hand, Alezo Venuh is the coordinator of the Working Committee/NNPGs.