Nagaland: NSDMA convenes emergency meeting in Kohima on road and infra damage

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) held an emergency meeting on Monday at the Civil Secretariat in Kohima to assess and coordinate restoration efforts after severe damage to roads and infrastructure across the state caused by extreme weather events.

The meeting, chaired by Advisor for New & Renewable Energy and NSDMA, Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe, brought together officials from the Public Works Department (Roads & Bridges) (National Highways), Water Resources Department, PHED, NHIDCL, the Commissioner of Nagaland, and representatives from District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA).

Nyuthe reviewed disaster incident reports from districts including Chumoukedima, Meluri, Kiphire, Noklak, Dimapur, Shamator, Mokokchung, Kohima, and Peren, where landslides and flooding have severely disrupted connectivity. Stressing the urgency of restoring road links, he called for deployment of additional machinery in disaster-prone areas and underscored the importance of enhancing infrastructure resilience suited to Nagaland’s hilly terrain.

Joint CEO NSDMA Johnny Rongmei urged authorities to prioritise the Sukhovi–Mhainamtsi stretch, a vital alternative route amid multiple landslides on NH-29. He requested that machinery be stationed along the route to manage heavy vehicle traffic and ease congestion. Rongmei also directed PWD field officers and engineers to conduct immediate inspections and identify resources required for repairs.

DDMAs, through video conferencing, presented real-time updates on damages and restoration work, highlighting urgent requirements for relief and support in affected districts.

The meeting concluded with a call for close inter-departmental coordination to expedite repairs, ensure efficient resource allocation, and strengthen long-term disaster-resilient infrastructure in Nagaland.