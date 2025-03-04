The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has significantly bolstered healthcare infrastructure in Mon district by donating two Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances and two hearse vans to the District Hospital. The vehicles, funded through NTPC's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, were officially inaugurated in a ceremony led by Deputy Commissioner Ajit Kumar Verma, IAS, and Arnab Maitra, Head of Project (HOP) of NTPC Bongaigaon.

The initiative, facilitated under the guidance of Nagaland's Minister for Health and Family Welfare, P Paiwang Konyak, addresses critical transportation needs within the district. Deputy Commissioner Verma expressed profound gratitude to NTPC, highlighting the long-standing requirement for hearse vans to ensure dignified transport for the deceased.

"This contribution by NTPC is invaluable to our community," stated Deputy Commissioner Verma. "The provision of hearse vans, in particular, fulfills a crucial need and will greatly benefit the residents of Mon."

Arnab Maitra, speaking on behalf of NTPC, conveyed the corporation's commitment to supporting impactful community projects. The event also saw addresses from the Konyak Union (KU) President, who expressed appreciation for NTPC's support.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Mon, Dr. Supongmengla Walling, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging NTPC's contribution and the pivotal role played by the district administration, particularly the Deputy Commissioner, in securing the assistance.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the District Hospital conference room, commenced with an invocation by Chaplain David Konyak, followed by a welcome address from Medical Superintendent Dr. Aman Konyak. The event concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the formal handover of the vehicles to the health department.

The ceremony was attended by key district officials, including the Superintendent of Police, District Welfare Officer, Medical Officers, and other stakeholders, underscoring the collaborative effort to enhance healthcare delivery in the region.