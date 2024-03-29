In Nagaland, a predominantly Christian state, Good Friday was commemorated with solemn prayer services and vibrant processions as believers across the region gathered to honor the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

Churches throughout the state hosted special prayer sessions, where faithful followers sought forgiveness for their sins and expressed gratitude for the sacrificial act of Jesus Christ, who laid down his life for humanity.

In Kohima, the state capital, Catholic congregations from various churches participated in processions, moving from different locations to their respective places of worship. As hymns echoed through the streets and the rosary was recited, believers reflected on the significance of Good Friday in their faith journey.

Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, shared his thoughts on the occasion, acknowledging the profound impact of Jesus Christ's sacrifice and extending his wishes for a meaningful Good Friday. He remarked, "On Good Friday, we remember the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ and his unconditional love for us. Light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin. May the day bring new meaning and positive change in our lives? I wish all Christians a blessed Good Friday."

As part of their observance, devout believers in Nagaland have embarked on fasting periods ranging from three days to 40 days, culminating in the celebration of Easter Sunday, the day of Christ's resurrection.