Nagaland witnessed a remarkable decline in malaria cases, with only four reported positive cases in 2023 and zero deaths attributed to the disease, announced a health official on Thursday, April 25th.

Nagaland marked World Malaria Day with a state-level event themed "Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world" at the secretariat conference hall, where health authorities highlighted the state's progress in malaria control efforts.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. E Motsuthung Patton, the Principal Director of the Health and Family Welfare Department, emphasized the resilience and determination exhibited by Nagaland in combating malaria, a disease that has historically plagued the region.

"Like many others, Nagaland has felt the devastating impact of malaria for far too long," Dr. Patton remarked, acknowledging the toll the disease has taken on families, communities, and the economy. However, he also underscored the state's progress, stating, "The journey has been challenging, but it has also been a journey of hope and success."

Providing data from the department for the last six years, Dr. Patton highlighted a significant drop in malaria cases, with 2019 recording the highest number of malaria-positive cases at 20, compared to only four cases reported in 2023. Moreover, there were no malaria-related deaths during this period.

The health official further highlighted the commendable progress in certain districts, such as Mokokchung, Longleng, and Zunheboto, where no cases of malaria have been reported for the past three years, showcasing the effectiveness of local malaria control initiatives.