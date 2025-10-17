Nagaland officer associations demand restoration of merit-based IAS recruitment clause

Five civil service associations have challenged the Nagaland government's withdrawal of a recruitment circular, alleging the move was designed to accommodate an irregularly appointed candidate into the Indian Administrative Service.

The Joint Coordination Committee, representing CANSSEA, FONSESA, NIDA, NSSA, and NE&ASA, issued a statement on October 17 disputing the government spokesperson's characterisation of the controversy as a "bureaucratic procedural lapse."

The dispute centres on a vacancy circular issued on March 10, 2025, which required candidates for IAS induction to have entered service through the Nagaland Public Service Commission. The circular was subsequently withdrawn, prompting allegations that the decision was made to benefit a candidate who did not meet this criterion.

According to the committee, an identical circular with the same eligibility requirements was issued on July 6, 2020, with chief ministerial approval, resulting in the selection and induction of a candidate into the IAS. "As alleged, if the bureaucracy fell short of procedural duties and responsibilities in processing the circular, when it concerns the greater good of the State and the people, it is expected of the concerned authorities who has a moral and legal duty to ensure that the lapse of procedure is addressed rather than removing the circular," the statement read.

The associations condemned what they termed a "mis-statement" by the government spokesperson regarding officers inducted into IAS from non-State Civil Service quotas. They called the list "biased and incomplete" and claimed it incorrectly categorised NPSC-qualified IAS officers as non-NPSC appointees.

The committee argued that the withdrawal violated Article 16 of the Constitution, which guarantees equal opportunity in public employment. They pointed out that no complaints were raised against the 2020 circular, and questioned why the 2025 version was retracted only after applications were submitted.

"This statement itself exposes the favouritism, nepotism and premeditated preference of a particular candidate inspite of availability of other meritorious applicants," the organisations stated, referring to the government's explanation for the withdrawal.

The JCC revealed it had submitted multiple representations to the government since March 2025 but received no invitation for dialogue, forcing it to resort to protests.

The associations have demanded the restoration of Clause 4 from the March 10 circular and the removal of non-NPSC appointees from the panel forwarded to the Union Public Service Commission. They emphasised that "merit and fairness must prevail over convention" and that administrative practices should not supersede constitutional principles.

The statement concluded by calling on a government-appointed sub-committee to demonstrate whether its priorities lie with meritocracy or favouritism in the state's interest.