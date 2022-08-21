The Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) has received 1894 total participants from 16 districts registered for the Games, out of which 1615 are athletes, and 279 are team managers and coaches.

“Overwhelmed with the tremendous response that has been received from all the districts of the state”, NOA stated in an official release.

The Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games 2022 kicked off on 17th August 2022 at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima. 344 football participants from 15 districts are present in the Games Village Meriema.

The rest of the sports will begin on 22nd August and continue till 27th August 2022.

Nagaland will witness its first-ever official Paralympic Games on 23rd August 2022 at Vidhya Bhawan Higher Secondary School, Nagarjan, Dimapur.

The sports will consist of Para-Bocce, Para-Judo, and Para-Shotput. It will be a one-day event. A total of 65 para-athletes, organizers, and officials will be part of the games.

Longleng district will conduct the Badminton competition while Dimapur will be the venue for Lawn Tennis and Shooting Sports. Kohima will organize Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Basketball, Football, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, and Wushu starting on 22nd August 2022.

A total of 48 Officials will join the contingents of each district as Chef de Mission, Deputy Chef de Mission, and District Team Manager, and 200 qualified Technical Officials along with 100 volunteers will be involved in the Games.

In total, the Nagaland Olympic & Paralympic Games will involve a total of more than 2800 athletes, officials, organizers, performers, and crew.

There will be seven trophies for the Games which are Team Championship Winners ii. Team Championships Runner-Up, Team Championships 2nd Runner-Up, Spirit of Olympics Award V. Olympic Fair Play Trophy, Outstanding Sportsman, Outstanding Sportswoman, etc.