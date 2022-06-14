The ?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) will join the global sports fraternity in commemorating the Olympic Day on June 25 at Kohima’s Indira Gandhi Stadium.

The main goal of this event, which is based on the subject "Together for a Peaceful World," is to disseminate the message of peace, harmony, and oneness through sporting ambassadors and state adolescents.

According to a press release issued by the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA), the event will comprise of 6 races – 600 Meters for Officials and invited dignitaries (Women & Men); 800 Meters for Veterans (Women & Men); 400 Meters (Under 12 years Girls & Boys); 800 Meters (Under 14 years Girls & Boys); 800 Meters (Under 16 years Girls & Boys); 1500 Meters (Open Category Women & Men).

The NOA has urged people from all walks of life to take part in these events and join the international sports community in spreading the message of peace.

Individuals, schools, universities, educational institutions, government and non-government organisations, and others have all been asked to attend the event.

"Participation certificates will be given to all participants." Merit Certificates will be given to the top five winners in each category. There will be no admission charge. The deadline for submissions is June 23, 2022." - the press release continues.