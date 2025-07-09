Nagaland: On-site inspections held in Kohima after landslides triggered by rainfall

Nagaland's Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) conducted on-site inspections across four affected areas, beginning at the PHQ junction, following multiple landslide incidents triggered by heavy rainfall in the early hours of July 9.

Led by the Chairman, Deputy Chairman, and local councillors, the team assessed the extent of the damage, interacted with residents, and urged shopkeepers and the public to maintain cleaner surroundings to help mitigate future risks.

At the PHQ junction, two vehicles were damaged, and a portion of a boundary wall collapsed. Councillor Medovinuo Martin Suohu informed that reconstruction work is already underway, with the PHQ department actively rebuilding the wall and addressing related structural issues.

The inspection team also visited Mezhür, Ura, and Razhu Point—locations that have drawn significant public attention on social media. KMC clarified that the damaged section near the Razhu Point bridge will be restored once ongoing construction is completed and building materials are cleared.

Drainage issues contributing to the landslides were identified at several locations, and officials assured the public that remedial measures would be taken promptly.

The inspection concluded with a visit to the High School area, wrapping up a day-long effort to assess damage, coordinate response measures, and raise public awareness.