The issue of proxy teachers has returned to haunt Nagaland. A Government School Teacher was reportedly working as Principal at a college in Dimapur and was one of the staff members of Government High School Sakshi, recommended for disciplinary action by the Deputy Commissioner of Longleng, Dharam Raj.

In a letter to the Principal Director of School Education, the DC listed the names of 5 teachers/staff at GHS Sakshi who were either found absent from work or using substitute/proxy teachers.

“It was also found after a brief inquiry, that Smt. Sentisangla, the Graduate Teacher, is reported to have been serving as a Principal in a private college in Dimapur despite being an appointee of a govt service which amounts to serious indiscipline under Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968”, a notice from the Nagaland Government stated.

“Therefore, in this regard, your kind authority is requested to look into the matter and initiate the Strictest action possible against the below-mentioned staff in order to ensure smooth functioning of the school and quality education to its student”.

The teachers found to be using substitutes/proxies were Sentisangla and Neisazonuo Yhome. Two more teachers, T Paungam Phom and P Lungak Phom were found absent from work.

Also a member of the non-teaching staff, Ngeching N Phom was found absent from work.

“There was a requirement for more Graduate Teachers in GHS Sakshi as the school was running with only 4 Graduate teachers and because of the severe shortage of teaching staff, various personal pleas were made and applications were put up for many years by the undersigned to the Directorate Department.

The application was put up by the Village Council of Sakshi, Yimchong, and The Students Union on October 2021 regarding the issue of the shortage of Graduate Teachers.

“Neither any response nor any information was updated/reported to date regarding the mentioned matter. Thus, due to unforeseen circumstances and looking after the dire need of the school, the undersigned requested Smt. Sentisangla to consider keeping her service and a request was made to reconsider during which timeframe the undersigned would temporarily arrange for a substitute teacher”, another notice issued from the office of the Sakshi Village Council stated,

“The above-mentioned was engaged as a Graduate Teacher under RMSA on a Contract basis. She had put up a request for resignation in 2019. Repeated requests were made by her to the undersigned for forwarding her Letter of Resignation”.