Nagaland has opened its first five-star hotel in Kohima, marking a major addition to the state’s hospitality infrastructure as it seeks to expand tourism and attract more visitors.

The 56-room property was inaugurated by Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav, who said investment in hospitality could create employment, encourage entrepreneurship and strengthen the state’s economy.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said improved hospitality infrastructure would help Nagaland accommodate the growing interest in its cultural heritage, festivals and natural attractions. He stressed the need to ensure that tourism generates economic benefits for local communities.

“Tourism is not merely about attracting visitors; it is about creating meaningful experiences while ensuring that local communities benefit from the opportunities tourism generates,” he said, highlighting the sector’s potential to promote local products and create livelihood opportunities for young people.

The Governor also highlighted Kohima’s potential to attract leisure, cultural and business travellers, pointing to the Hornbill Festival as a major platform for showcasing Nagaland’s heritage to domestic and international visitors. He emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of service, cleanliness and safety.

Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along described the development as a significant addition to the state’s hospitality sector, saying it could contribute to government revenue and encourage further private investment.

Along also said the state government and the Tourism Department would work with the hotel group, urging businesses to invest in Nagaland’s economic future.

The property marks the entry of the Shillong-founded Polo Hotels Group into Nagaland and becomes the state’s first chain hotel. Established in 1991, the group operates hospitality properties in Meghalaya, Tripura and Kolkata.

Beyond accommodation, the hotel incorporates Naga cultural elements into its design, with traditional artwork, woven textiles and architectural features inspired by local community structures. Its facilities include an infinity pool and rooms overlooking Kohima and the surrounding valley.

The property also features a restaurant offering Indian, Oriental and Western dishes, alongside a seven-course Naga menu showcasing regional cuisine.

Deval Tibrewalla, chief executive officer and whole-time director of the group, said most employees at the Kohima property were local residents. He added that the group intended to source products from local weavers, artists, farmers and carpenters, creating opportunities for businesses and artisans in the state.

The hotel is also expected to cater to visitors exploring Kohima’s Second World War heritage sites, Khonoma village and Dzükou Valley, as well as those attending the annual Hornbill Festival, held during the first ten days of December.

The opening comes as Nagaland seeks to strengthen its tourism infrastructure and make the state more accessible to visitors. The addition of premium accommodation could help meet the needs of travellers seeking higher-end facilities while supporting employment and local enterprise.