Nagaland opens Organic Farmer’s Mart with global partnerships to boost sustainable economy

Marking a major step in its push toward becoming an organic hub, Nagaland on Tuesday officially opened The Local Organic Farmer’s Mart at the Sereni Complex on Nyamo Lotha Road, following its high-profile inauguration in December last year.

The initiative reflects a broader strategy to strengthen the state’s organic ecosystem through international collaboration and institutional support. Two key agreements underpin the project: a Letter of Intent between the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Nagaland and IFOAM Organics Asia, and a Memorandum of Understanding between the Cold Mountain Food Processing and Marketing Cooperative Society Ltd. and the same organisation.

The event also marked the formal launch of the Nagaland office of the Young Organic Global Network, aimed at engaging youth in the global organic movement and creating new opportunities in sustainable agriculture.

The launch ceremony witnessed participation from international experts representing seven countries, alongside senior state officials and stakeholders. Among the key speakers were Jennifer Chang, Executive Director of IFOAM Organics Asia; P. Tokugha Sema, Director of Industries & Commerce and State Nodal Officer for PMFME; and Dr. Akali, President of Nagaland Organic Konnect.

Representatives from State Bank of India, the initiative’s primary financial partner, also attended the event, underscoring institutional backing for the project.

The programme concluded with a formal unveiling ceremony, signalling the transition of the farmer’s mart from concept to an operational marketplace. The facility is expected to provide local farmers with direct access to consumers, reducing reliance on intermediaries and improving market linkages.

Officials said the Organic Farmer’s Mart will play a crucial role in promoting sustainable livelihoods, strengthening value chains, and positioning Nagaland as a key player in the organic sector.