Nagaland opens tribal cultural resource centre to preserve heritage of indigenous communities

A new cultural initiative aimed at preserving the heritage of indigenous communities has taken shape in Nagaland with the inauguration of the Nagaland Indigenous Tribes Cultural Resource Centre in Kohima on May 7.

The centre was launched to preserve, document, and promote the rich cultural traditions of the state’s indigenous tribes.

Speaking at the inauguration, K Konngam Konyak said the centre reflects a forward-looking vision focused not only on preserving traditions but also on creating a space where cultural practices can be nurtured and passed on to future generations.

He highlighted that Nagaland’s cultural strength lies in the diversity of its indigenous communities and noted that all 16 officially recognised tribes of the state have been represented in the centre through dedicated spaces showcasing their heritage.

The facility is expected to serve as a hub for exhibitions, research, learning, documentation, and cultural exchange while also fostering unity and mutual understanding among tribal communities.

Bodeno S Colo described the inauguration as a significant milestone in preserving and celebrating the identity and traditions of the people of Nagaland.

Meanwhile, Kakheli Swu said the project was developed at a cost of Rs 12.83 crore, funded jointly by the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources and the state government.

Officials expressed hope that the centre would emerge as a major knowledge hub where tradition and innovation can coexist, helping preserve Nagaland’s cultural legacy for generations to come.