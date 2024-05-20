The Kohima Village Youth Organization condemned the killing of Lt. Kezhalelie Lawrence Miasalhou, who was a Personal Assistant to the Kohima Deputy Commissioner and his son Thejavizo B Miasalhou on the evening of May 18, in Kohima.

The organization said, “The Kohima Village Youth Organization vehemently denounces the appalling physical assault on Lt. Mr. Kezhalelie Lawrence Miasalhou and his son Mr. Thejavizo. B. Miasalhou on the evening of May 18, 2024 at Kohima. The two perpetrators Mr. Neizosetuo Kire and Mr. Khrietsonyü Whuorie of Kohima village after their despicable act, ruthlessly left Lt.Mr.Kezhalelie Lawrence Miasalhou unconscious which ultimately led to his demise.”

Furthermore, the youth organization assured that it will render its services in any capacity to bring justice to the victim and his family, further appealing the law enforcing agencies to expedite the investigation and book the culprits under appropriate section of law. “The organization further conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray that the departed soul rest in eternal peace,” it added.

The Western Angami Youth Organisation (WAYO) also strongly condemned the incident and held a public rally in this matter.

They demanded that the law enforcing agency arrest the two culprits and book them under all relevant sections of the law.

They also urged that no bail be given to the culprits, further warning that if any person or group tries to bail them out, they will be held responsible for any untoward consequences.

In their statement, WAYO said, “As per Naga tradition, it is the duty of the elders to reprimand and correct young people for their misdemeanor. However, it is unfathomable and barbaric for young people to react with brute force to the extent of taking an elder's life. The Western Angami Youth Organisation condemns this heinous crime in the strongest term.

Meanwhile, the Angami Women Organization also called out the incident and expressed shock over the inhuman brutality meted to an elderly and respected leader Kezhalelie Lawrence Miasalhou.

The organization urged the competent authority to deliver justice without delay, and said, “That the incident has taken place in broad day light and in the middle of Kohima town has not only shamed the Angamis but has also tarnished the good image of the capital of Nagaland. The AWO also convey our deepest sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and stand in support with them at this time of grief and sorrow.”

They also appealed everyone concerned to remain calm and refrain from any action that may aggravate the situation.

Earlier, the Angami Students' Union (ASU) condemned the "barbaric act" that led to Miasalhou's death, emphasizing that such violence has no place in their society. The union singled out two youths, Neizosetuo Kire and Khrietsonyü Whuorie, as allegedly responsible for the "heinous act" that has disturbed the peace of Kohima.