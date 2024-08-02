The Business Association of Nagas (BAN) and the Dimapur Ao Youth Organisation (DAYO) have strongly condemned the recent death threat issued by NSCN/GPRN-K (Khango) against contractor K. Rulho. This comes amid growing concerns over the state government's and Ceasefire Monitoring Group/Ceasefire Supervisory Board's (CFMG/CFSB) silence on the issue.

BAN, in a joint statement from its president L Mongkum Jamir, vice-president (international) Dr. Yan Murry, and grievance cell committee member Maj (Retd) Vikuto Assumi, labeled the death penalty against Rulho as "unacceptable in a civilized society." The organization urged NSCN/GPRN-K (Khango) to retract its threats and focus on supporting local entrepreneurs rather than imposing punitive measures.

The statement further criticized the CFMG/CFSB for its failure to uphold ceasefire ground rules, asserting that the lack of action has exacerbated insecurity and economic stagnation in Nagaland. BAN highlighted the state's stagnating economy, rampant unemployment, and the detrimental impact of multiple taxation and extortion on local development.

Similarly, DAYO expressed alarm over the NSCN-K (Khango)'s threats, which it argues violate Naga traditions and undermine the sacrifices of past freedom fighters. The organization denounced the group's actions as an affront to Naga values and warned that further provocations could lead to widespread violence.

DAYO also condemned the CFMG/CFSB for its complacency, accusing it of failing to enforce ceasefire rules and allowing NPGs to engage in extortion under the guise of ceasefire agreements. It called on Naga youth organizations to unite against what it described as "nefarious forces" and to demand accountability from both the armed groups and the state authorities.

Both BAN and DAYO have stressed the need for immediate action to restore order and ensure that the rights and safety of citizens are protected.