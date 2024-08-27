The brutal assault on pastor Rhanlamo Kikon by NSCN (Khango) cadre Akhekivi on August 24 has sparked widespread condemnation across Nagaland. In response to the heinous attack, various organizations have called for swift justice and demanded accountability from the perpetrators.

The Lotha Baptist Churches’ Association (LBCA) expressed shock and outrage over the assault, labeling it as "barbaric" and "heinous." Rev Khonbemo P Kikon, LBCA executive secretary, highlighted the growing trend of violence in Naga society and called for a collective effort to ensure safety and justice. He urged law enforcement agencies to take immediate action against the culprit and emphasized that such acts are unacceptable in a civilized society.

The Dimapur Lotha Youth Organisation (DLYO) also condemned the attack, stating that it violated the fundamental rights and dignity of the pastor. The DLYO criticized the national workers involved, urging them to reconsider their actions and focus on the true aspirations of the Naga people. The organization demanded that NSCN/GPRN (Khango) take action to prevent such incidents in the future and pledged support to the pastor and his family.

Aghunaqa Kukami Kuqhakulu (AKK) G.B’s Association, led by president Heshito Awomi and general secretary Mughato Zhimo, condemned the assault as unacceptable and intolerable. AKK stated a "zero tolerance" stance towards violence and assured cooperation with law enforcement to hold the perpetrators accountable. The association also clarified that the incident occurred in Toku Town (Naukhuti), Niuland district, Nagaland, not Assam as previously reported.

The Ralan Area Students’ Union (RASU) and Yanpha Students’ Union (YSU) condemned the attack and demanded severe punishment for the perpetrator. The unions called on all right-thinking citizens to unite against such violence and expressed solidarity with the victim and his family.

Lotha Linhyang also voiced strong condemnation, calling the attack on pastor Kikon "senseless" and "malicious." The organization urged the Niuland district administration to take decisive action and support the Yanpha Village Council’s demands for justice.