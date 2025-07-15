Nagaland: Over 5,800 liquor bottles destroyed in Mokokchung following court order

Authorities in Nagaland's Mokokchung district recently destroyed a large consignment of seized alcohol, in strict compliance with an order issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate Julian Stilhou, NJS.

The destruction process, conducted under judicial supervision, followed due legal procedures and involved 5,436 bottles of rum, 336 cans of beer, and 48 bottles of whiskey. These items had been confiscated in connection with multiple cases registered across the district.

The operation was carried out by a Destruction Committee comprising the Assistant Public Prosecutor, SDPO, DPRO, and Police Inspector of Mokokchung. Before the disposal, Chief Judicial Magistrate Stilhou personally inspected the site to ensure that all court protocols were adhered to.

Last month, in June, the Nagaland police made significant drug seizures across multiple operations in the past week, confiscating narcotics valued at over Rs 15 crore and arresting several individuals involved in the illegal trade.

On June 12, the Narcotic Police Station (PS) under Police Headquarters (PHQ) intercepted a Hyundai i20 vehicle and seized approximately 5.95 kg of suspected brown sugar, valued at Rs 6 crore. The contraband was cleverly concealed in fabricated compartments beneath the driver and co-passenger seats.

Two individuals from Rajasthan—Durg Singh and Matu Singh—were arrested. Preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs were transported from Manipur and were meant to be delivered to a person named Bharat in Guwahati, Assam.