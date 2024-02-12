Over 60,00 students are appearing for this year’s Class 10-12 board examination in 68 centres across the northeastern state on Monday, officials said.

The examination will continue till March 6.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Deputy Y Patton took to X to wish the students luck with the tests.

"I urge you all to study hard, stay focused, be confident and give your best. Wishing you all good health and may God bless your efforts with success,” Rio said.



Patton added: “May each of you approach the exams with confidence, calm and clarity of mind. Remember, success is not just about marks, but the journey of growth and learning you embark on. May you all excel and emerge victorious in every challenge ahead. Good luck.”



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Various tribal students' organisations, including the Naga Students' Federation and Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation, have also wished them the best for the board exams.

The NBSE began the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations across 68 exam centres from today. Day one commenced with English.

The HSSLC examination, scheduled to be held till March 6, will be held in various subjects of humanities, commerce, and science streams in a single shift.

Worth mentioning here, that the NBSE Class 10 board exam is also scheduled to begin tomorrow (February 13).