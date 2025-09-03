Nagaland PAC stresses consolidation of Naga political forces, avoid factionalism

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) convened today, September 3 at the State Banquet Hall, Kohima, under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. The high-level meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Advisors, and MLAs.

During the session, the Committee unanimously endorsed the Ungma Statement of August 23, 2025, which emphasizes the unity, courage, and enduring commitment of the Naga people to a shared future. The PAC urged all Naga Political Groups, with the collective support of the Tribal Hohos, to come together on a Common Ground to articulate and pursue a unified political vision rooted in the historical and political rights of the Naga people.

The Committee also stressed the resumption of peace talks at the political level to accelerate the ongoing negotiation process.

In addition, the PAC reaffirmed key resolutions from the Consultative Meeting of September 12, 2024, which included the participation of Tribal Hohos, civil society representatives, mass-based organizations, church bodies, NGOs, gazetted officers’ unions, student bodies, and political parties. These resolutions highlighted:

Appreciation for the Government of India and the Naga Political Groups for maintaining ceasefire principles and sustaining the Indo-Naga dialogue despite decades of challenges.

A call to all sections of Naga society to strengthen unity, fostering an environment of mutual understanding to bring all stakeholders under a cohesive framework.

An appeal to Naga political groups and national workers to avoid factionalism, the formation of splinter groups, or the creation of new organizations.

A recommendation to the Government of India to elevate the peace process to the highest political level by appointing an interlocutor with ministerial-level authority and the confidence of the Government.