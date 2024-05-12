Sano Vamuzo, the esteemed recipient of the Padma Shri Award 2024 for her exceptional contributions to Social Service, was accorded a heartfelt welcome upon her arrival in Dimapur on Saturday. The 83-year-old Social Worker and Educationist from Nagaland was greeted at Dimapur airport by a gathering comprising well-wishers, family members, and representatives from various organizations.

The Naga Mothers Association (NMA), Naga Women Hoho Dimapur (NWHD), Chakhesang Mothers Association (CMA), Western Chakhesang Hoho (WCH), Western Chakhesang Mothers Association (WCMA), Western Chakhesang Youth Organization (WCYO), Chakhesang Public Organisation (CPO) and Zeliang Mipui organization (ZMO) welcomed the Vamuzo with utmost respect.

Sano Vamuzo's remarkable journey was recognized nationally as she received the prestigious Padma Shri Award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on May 9, 2024. Her commendable efforts in spearheading peace campaigns and advocating for women's representation have been pivotal in shaping a positive narrative in Nagaland.

Expressing her gratitude to all who supported her along this impactful journey, Sano Vamuzo discussed the pivotal role played by elders and encouraged young mothers and girls to actively engage in community service. She emphasized that receiving such an esteemed award should serve as a catalyst for further dedication and hard work toward societal betterment.

In her address to the media, Sano Vamuzo talked about the importance of mutual support among women and urged them to contribute positively to their families, communities, and society at large. Drawing inspiration from Christian teachings, she emphasized the importance of love and compassion towards neighbors, especially those in need.

Reflecting on her association with the Naga Mothers' Association (NMA), Sano Vamuzo shed light on its crucial role in promoting peace and unity within the region. She emphasized the need to embrace differences and uphold principles of love and tolerance, crucial for fostering harmony and understanding.

Addressing the challenges faced by mothers in balancing familial responsibilities and societal contributions, Sano Vamuzo emphasized the need for a harmonious equilibrium. As Mother's Day approaches, she advises mothers to prioritize family while actively participating in community upliftment, recognizing children as valuable assets to society.