Nagaland partners with BRAC to support 4,000 extremely vulnerable households

The Nagaland State Rural Livelihoods Mission (NSRLM) has partnered with global development organisation BRAC International to support 4,000 extremely vulnerable households under the state's social inclusion programme SAY-SOBLOK.

An agreement to implement the programme was signed on October 6, with officials saying it will focus on helping vulnerable families build sustainable livelihoods through livelihood support, financial inclusion, skill development, access to government schemes and stronger market linkages.

The programme is based on BRAC's Graduation Approach, which combines livelihood assistance with financial and social support to help extremely vulnerable households move towards greater economic stability.

SAY-SOBLOK is being implemented under the Samaveshi Aajeevika Yojana (SAY), an inclusive livelihoods programme under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

SOBLOK is derived from the Nagamese phrase “Sob manu logot dangor kaam kora”, meaning inclusive and collective growth. The programme will adapt the national SAY framework to Nagaland's local conditions.

Under the initiative, each selected household will receive an individualised livelihood plan based on its capabilities, available local resources and market opportunities.

The support will include regular coaching, financial literacy, savings assistance, access to social protection measures and help in accessing government schemes and services.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Rural Development Thavaseelan K said the programme would help ensure that rural development interventions reach households facing the greatest vulnerabilities.

He stressed the importance of transparent beneficiary selection, understanding the specific needs of households, choosing practical livelihood options, ensuring women's participation and improving coordination among government departments.

NSRLM Joint Secretary and Mission Director Moa Sangtam highlighted the mission's existing social inclusion initiatives, including the mobilisation of 15,481 self-help groups and 1,269 village-level organisations.

He said the mission was also undertaking vulnerability mapping and facilitating access to bank credit and government schemes.

BRAC International India Country Lead Shweta S Banerjee said the organisation would support SAY-SOBLOK through capacity building, cross-learning, sharing of best practices and research partnerships.

Representatives from 12 government departments and partner institutions involved in implementing SAY-SOBLOK attended the agreement-signing programme.

