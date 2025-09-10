Nagaland partners with C-CAMP to strengthen public health system

Bengaluru-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nagaland’s Health and Family Welfare Department to strengthen the state’s public health system.

The agreement, announced on September 9, focuses on deploying innovative and indigenous health technologies across Nagaland. C-CAMP director Taslimarif Saiyed said the collaboration creates a structured approach to test and implement new solutions while measuring their impact in the field.

Over the past decade, C-CAMP’s health initiatives have reached 19 states, trained more than 5,000 healthcare workers, and impacted over six lakh lives. The new partnership aims to extend that experience to Nagaland, with emphasis on maternal and child health, non-communicable diseases, and other priority areas.

Nagaland Health Commissioner and Secretary Anoop Khinchi highlighted that the initiative will introduce proven technologies into public health settings to improve patient outcomes.

C-CAMP has previously supported Nagaland during the Covid-19 pandemic by setting up oxygen-supported augmented hospital facilities in Dimapur and Mokokchung. Officials said the latest partnership builds on that foundation, with the next steps involving identification and rollout of advanced health technologies tailored to the state’s needs.