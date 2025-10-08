Nagaland partners with Centre to strengthen civil services through Mission Karmayogi

In a significant step toward modernizing governance and enhancing the skills of state officials, the Government of Nagaland on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat to implement the Mission Karmayogi initiative in the state.



The agreement, inked at the Capital Convention Hall, marks a major stride in aligning Nagaland’s administrative framework with the Centre’s vision for a future-ready civil service.



Speaking at the event, Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen emphasized that Mission Karmayogi—launched by the Government of India in 2020—is designed to nurture continuous capacity building among civil servants, ensuring efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric governance.



Imchen further highlighted that through the iGOT Karmayogi digital learning platform, officers across various levels of administration will gain access to dynamic learning modules, leadership programs, and governance tools that will help them adapt to evolving public service challenges.



He added that the collaboration signifies Nagaland’s commitment to strengthening institutional efficiency, promoting innovation in public administration, and fostering a professional and accountable bureaucracy.