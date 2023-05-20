The Nagaland employment, skill development, and entrepreneurship department have joined hands with Changeinkk Foundation Delhi to empower individuals in the state who often go unnoticed due to their invisible disabilities. The official report revealed that an MoU was signed between the department and Changeinkk Foundation on May 18, marking the beginning of a promising partnership.

Changeinkk Foundation, dedicated to creating equitable ecosystems that foster the inclusion of individuals with learning disabilities throughout their lives, will play a crucial role in this collaboration. The aim is to harness the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of people with invisible disabilities and utilize their skills to drive innovation and growth within the state.

The department emphasized that individuals with invisible disabilities, particularly those with specific learning disabilities, have been instrumental in pioneering groundbreaking innovations that have made a significant impact globally. In light of this, the partnership with Changeinkk Foundation will focus on empowering these individuals by providing them with the necessary skills to become successful entrepreneurs and innovators.

Rather than creating separate systems of inclusion, the collaboration aims to build the capacities of all stakeholders involved. By doing so, a sustainable culture of inclusion will be fostered, benefiting the entire community. The Nagaland government and Changeinkk Foundation are fully committed to this partnership and firmly believe that it will drive innovation, productivity, and overall growth for the country.

In the meantime, during a two-day meeting with department officers, the adviser of the department and MLA Moatoshi Longkumer reviewed the activities and achievements of the department. Stressing the need for innovation in reducing unemployment rates in the state, Longkumer called for regular job fairs across Nagaland to connect unemployed youth with potential employers. He urged the department officers to formulate an action plan for conducting training programs in each district headquarters, catering to both men and women.

"This initiative will enhance accessibility to skill development and create more job opportunities for our youth," added Longkumer, highlighting the positive impact these endeavors will have on the state's workforce.