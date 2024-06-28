Re-polling in Polling Station 4 of Ward No. 20 under Dimapur Municipal Council was conducted peacefully today without any incidents. The polling process, which began at 7:30 AM, proceeded smoothly until it concluded at 4:00 PM, recording a voter turnout of 76.33%.

The State Election Commission (SEC) expressed appreciation for the District Administration and law enforcement agencies for ensuring the smooth conduct of the re-polling process. The overall poll percentage for all municipalities, after updating the data, stands at an impressive 81.98 percentage.

The counting of votes is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 8:00 AM onwards at all designated counting centers, as notified.

T. John Longkumer, IPS (Retd), the State Election Commissioner of Nagaland, acknowledged the efforts of all involved in maintaining order and efficiency throughout the re-polling period.