Nagaland is set to showcase international cultural diplomacy at the upcoming 25th Hornbill Festival, with Peru emerging as a significant country partner. Diplomatic channels between Nagaland and Peru have been activated, promising a vibrant cultural exchange.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio confirmed the partnership after meeting with Peruvian Ambassador H.E. Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde. The collaboration will feature Peruvian artists and performers participating in multiple festival events, marking a strategic move to strengthen bilateral relations.

This development follows Rio's recent diplomatic engagement with Japanese representatives, including Takashi Ariyoshi and Mayumi Tsubakimoto from the Japanese Embassy, which solidified Japan's participation in the festival.

The Hornbill Festival, known for its rich cultural showcase, will now feature international representations from Peru and Japan, highlighting Nagaland's growing diplomatic and cultural significance.

Key festival highlights include cultural performances, workshops, handicraft exhibitions, and collaborative initiatives. Notably, Toyota will contribute through partnerships with the State Government's Task Force for Music & Arts (TAFMA).

With Wales previously announced as another partner country, the 2024 Hornbill Festival promises to be a landmark event in international cultural exchange.