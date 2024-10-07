The Superintendent of Police of Nagaland's Phek district, Dr. Pritpal Kaur was honoured as one of the '2024 IACP 40 Under 40' awardees by the US-based International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Kaur is the lone winner of the award from India this year, as per reports. She was awarded for 'exemplifying leadership, commitment and service'.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton congratulated Kaur for the achievement and lauded her for compassionate policing.

He appreciated the SP's dedication to law enforcement, leadership, and invaluable service.

Congratulations to Dr. Pritpal Kaur, SP Phek, on being honoured as one of the 2024 IACP 40 Under 40 awardees!



Her remarkable dedication to law enforcement, leadership, and invaluable service to communities are truly inspiring. Dr. Kaur's achievements stand as a reflection of the… pic.twitter.com/hBzqutfeKq — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) October 7, 2024

Patton wrote on X, "Congratulations to Dr. Pritpal Kaur, SP Phek, on being honoured as one of the 2024 IACP 40 Under 40 awardees! Her remarkable dedication to law enforcement, leadership, and invaluable service to communities are truly inspiring. Dr. Kaur's achievements stand as a reflection of the positive impact of compassionate policing."

Furthermore, the Nagaland deputy CM expressed pride. "We are immensely proud of her and applaud her for being a shining example of commitment, courage, and service. May her journey continue to inspire many more!"