Nagaland government, in partnership with the Coffee Board, is planting coffee on over 10,000 hectares of land, and the organic coffee grown in the northeastern state is currently being shipped to European and Middle Eastern nations.

The Coffee Board secured an agreement with the Nagaland government to distribute and sell Nagaland coffee internationally.

Arabica coffee plantation covers around 8,412.49 hectares of land and the Robusta coffee plantation covers 1,419.7 hectares. By 2030, the state government hopes to have covered 50,000 hectares of land, according to reports.

''The Nagaland government resumed the revival of coffee plantations throughout the state in October 2014, with Land Resources Development (LRD) acting as the nodal agency, and now organic coffee grown in this hill state is being exported,'' said Additional Director of LRD, Albert Ngullie while talking to the media.

Notably, Kohima district has the largest coverage of organic coffee plantations with 2649.69 hectares, while Zunheboto district has 1025.9 hectares.

360 coffee pulping machines were purchased and distributed around the state as part of the post-COVID-19 economic recovery strategy backed by the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Ngullie also stated that the Coffee Board is assisting the department in offering training to farmers as well as organizing exposure visits to other states and that the Coffee Board has also been assisting coffee producers with government-supported subsidies via direct benefit transfers.

Nagaland Coffee is exported to countries like South Africa, Bahrain, Dubai, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and also South East Asia. Nagaland Coffee Private Limited is the sole exporter of Nagaland coffee.

Nagaland Coffee is exported to South Africa, Bahrain, Dubai, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Southeast Asia. Nagaland Coffee Private Limited is the state's sole exporter of coffee.