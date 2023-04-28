Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 100 W FM transmitters at Mon and Tuensang in Nagaland on April 28, promoting access to information in far-flung areas. The inauguration was part of a series of inaugurations of FM transmitters across the country.

The occasion was graced by Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak, who expressed her gratitude for the inclusion of Mon district in the network of information. She thanked the AIR for introducing the FM transmitters, which she said is the vision of PM Modi that no one should be left out even in such a remote area.

“In this digital world, information is a very powerful weapon that one cannot do anything without,” Konyak said, highlighting the importance of radio as one of the cheapest and most affordable means of communication to receive accurate news.

Lemjan Phom, programme executive, AIR Kohima, thanked the Prime Minister for inaugurating the 100W FM transmitter at Mon, while Tuensang deputy commissioner Nokchasashi said the opening of the FM station at Tuensang would greatly benefit the people of the area, as they rely on the radio for their communication to get information and news. He further said the FM station would transmit information about locally relevant programmes, education, health and social issues to the masses, which can bring a significant change in the life of the people.