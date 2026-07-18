Nagaland Police announce Rs 50,000 reward for information on Chümoukedima IED blast

Nagaland Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for credible information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for the improvised explosive device (IED) blast that killed an Assam Rifles jawan and injured five others in Chümoukedima district earlier this week.



The blast occurred on July 13 along the Chümoukedima (A) village–Shokhuvi road, claiming the life of an Assam Rifles personnel and injuring four other security personnel and a civilian.

In a public notice, Dimapur Commissioner of Police Aotula T. Imchen said the Dimapur Police Commissionerate is conducting an intensive investigation to identify and apprehend all those involved in planning, facilitating, executing or aiding what it described as a "heinous terrorist act."

The reward will be granted for information leading to the identification or arrest of the perpetrators or their associates, as well as those involved in planning, financing, harbouring, transporting or facilitating the offence.

Police also sought information that could help recover explosives, explosive components, weapons, communication devices, vehicles or any other incriminating material linked to the case. Information regarding hideouts, safe houses or logistical support networks connected to the suspects has also been sought.

Members of the public have been urged to share any information related to the blast by contacting 7085055003 or 7085055011, both of which are available on WhatsApp.

The police assured that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential and protected in accordance with the law. Anonymous tips will also be accepted.

According to the notice, the reward will be released only after verification that the information has materially contributed to the detection of the case, recovery of evidence or arrest of the accused, subject to approval by the competent authority.

The police also appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies, stating that all information received would be acted upon promptly and discreetly in the interest of public safety and national security.