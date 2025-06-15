Kohima Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the theft of 675 grams of heroin from a court evidence storage facility, marking a significant breakthrough in a case that has raised serious concerns about judicial security.

Kevichutuo Cüze was taken into custody on June 13 following a three-month investigation into the March 22 break-in at the Prosecution Inspector's Court evidence room. The theft occurred during the early morning hours when thieves made off with 45 soap cases containing suspected heroin that was being held as court evidence.

The burglary, which took place between 1:00 am and 2:00 am, exposed vulnerabilities in the security of crucial evidence that could determine the outcome of ongoing drug cases. The stolen narcotics represented not just significant street value, but potentially compromised prosecutions that depend on physical evidence to secure convictions.

SDPO (North) Kohima Sheta Lohe led the investigation team that tracked down Cüze, who has now been remanded to judicial custody. Police sources indicate the investigation focused intensively on identifying those responsible for what officials describe as an attack on the integrity of the judicial process.

Kohima Police have indicated their investigation remains active, with officers working to recover the stolen heroin and identify any accomplices who may have assisted in the break-in. The force has emphasised its commitment to pursuing all leads and ensuring those responsible face prosecution.