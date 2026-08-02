Nagaland Police bust inter-state cocaine network, arrest five

Nagaland Police have dismantled an alleged inter-state narcotics network involved in procuring and distributing cocaine through commercial courier and parcel delivery services, arresting five people in connection with the case.

According to an official statement, the investigation revealed that the racket operated through a structured network of suppliers, handlers and delivery agents, with clearly defined roles covering procurement, payment layering, inter-state transportation, courier-based delivery and local distribution.

The arrested accused have been identified as Tohuka Sema alias Toka (35), an alleged cocaine supplier based in Dimapur; Yeka Awomi (30), who was arrested in Pune; Biresh Kumar (22) and Akhtar Hussain (35), who were apprehended in Delhi; and Swantheiba Inkah (25), who allegedly acted as a delivery agent facilitating the movement of the narcotics.

Police said two other accused, believed to be outside Nagaland, remain absconding and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

Investigators have also uncovered suspected inter-state and international links in the network, including the alleged involvement of a Nigerian national. Police said the investigation is continuing to identify additional associates, trace financial transactions, establish the customer network and determine the full extent of the trafficking operation.

Around 33 grams of suspected cocaine has been seized during the investigation and sent for forensic examination.

A case has been registered at West Police Station, Dimapur, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.