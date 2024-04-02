In the ongoing War Against Drugs campaign initiated by the Government of Nagaland, law enforcement authorities have successfully apprehended one of the prime accused, Bahar Uddin, in connection with a high-profile criminal case. The arrest took place in Sonitpur, Assam, alongside the detention of two other individuals from Dimapur, Nagaland, and Imphal, Manipur.

Bahar Uddin, son of Nur Uddin, emerges as a top figure in the nefarious trade of narcotic substances across the Northeast region. Operating primarily from Dimapur, Nagaland, his network spans across Manipur and Assam, with a complex supply chain facilitating the procurement and distribution of illicit substances. Various agencies have registered multiple cases against him, citing his involvement in trafficking Ganja and Sunflower/Shanflower (Heroin) across the nation.

Following the arrests, intensive investigations have been underway, with Nagaland Police conducting extensive searches across Dimapur to gather crucial evidence. Seizures include incriminating documents, bank-related materials, multiple SIM cards under fictitious names, and communication devices, shedding light on the intricate workings of the illicit enterprise.

Preliminary findings indicate that Bahar Uddin has orchestrated the trafficking of over 800 soap cases of Sunflower/Shanflower (Heroin) from suppliers based in Manipur over the past six to ten months. Furthermore, his involvement in the Ganja trade dates back to 1995, prompting a thorough examination of his role in past and present cases of narcotics trafficking.