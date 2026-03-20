Nagaland police caution Assam‑bound travellers amid election checks

Nagaland Police on March 19 issued a public advisory asking citizens travelling to Assam to remain cautious as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled next month.

Authorities said surveillance and checking have been intensified at inter-state borders and other key locations to ensure the “free, fair and transparent conduct of elections”. The advisory noted that several otherwise law-abiding citizens have faced inconvenience due to a lack of awareness about election-related restrictions.

To avoid legal complications, travellers have been urged to strictly follow guidelines during movement across the border. Police warned against carrying large amounts of cash without valid proof, stating that it could lead to detention or seizure by authorities during checks.

Carrying valuables such as gold or silver without proper documentation may also invite scrutiny or confiscation. The advisory further cautioned against transporting political or campaign-related materials, including pamphlets and posters, without authorisation, adding that such actions may attract legal consequences.

Travellers have been told to expect thorough vehicle checks at multiple points and to cooperate with officials by carrying valid identity proof and supporting documents. Police reiterated that carrying arms and ammunition without a valid licence and permission is strictly prohibited.

Nagaland shares a 512-km inter-state boundary with Assam, covering at least seven districts. Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes to take place on May 4.