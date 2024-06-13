The Nagaland Police arrested 28 individuals and registered 17 cases throughout May, following the seizure of a large cache of drugs and arms. The police announced the operation, highlighting their ongoing efforts to combat the rampant availability and use of synthetic drugs, psychotropic substances, and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) across the state.

From May 16 to 31, police registered nine cases against 21 individuals under the Narcotics & Psychotropic Substances Act, seizing 466.92 grams of brown sugar and 57 grams of heroin. Additionally, seven cases were registered and six individuals were arrested after the seizure of 4,740 units of IMFL.

In another incident, one person was arrested and a case registered after the seizure of a rifle, six live rounds, and one magazine.

The Nagaland Police emphasized their commitment to ongoing statewide operations, including intensive vehicle checks (MVCP), raids, and inspections of hotels and restaurants to curb illegal activities. They urged the public to report any information regarding the sale or distribution of narcotics, drugs, or IMFL to the nearest police station or narcotic police station.

The police also informed the public about the availability of the 'Call Your Cop' mobile app, which provides contact details for various Nagaland Police officers and police stations. They assured that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.