The Nagaland police, on December 5 destroyed narcotics and psychotropic substances valued at over Rs 34 crore in Dimapur. The destruction was carried out by the Drugs Disposal Committee (DDC) at the Dimapur Municipal Council dumping ground, according to official sources.

The destroyed drugs include brown sugar and heroin, crystal meth and opium straw.

Methamphetamine or meth is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

"These banned drugs were seized in 79 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 across police stations under CP Dimapur," the official said.

The destruction was carried out in the presence of senior officials he added.

Earlier in September, the Nagaland police seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances valued at ₹30.05 crore between July and September 2024. The operation, led by the Narcotic Police Station and various police stations across the state, resulted in the arrest of 23 individuals, including 17 males and 6 females.