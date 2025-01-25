The Nagaland police destroyed drugs worth over Rs 35 crore during two operations in Dimapur and Mon districts.

The destroyed drugs include brown sugar, heroin, crystal meth, Yaba tablets, cough syrup bottles and opium straw, according to officials.

The District Drug Disposal Committee Dimapur (DDDCD) destroyed seized narcotics to the tune of Rs 34.82 crore on Friday, the officials said, adding, the figure in Mon district was Rs 22.5 lakh.

The committee led by the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, had conducted physical verification of the recovered drugs on January 4.

Methamphetamine, also known as 'ice' or 'crystal meth', is a highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. Yaba tablets also contain methamphetamine.

The Narcotic drugs were destroyed at DMC dumping ground Burma Camp in the presence of Commissioner of Police district administration from three districts.