Nagaland Police destroy narcotics worth over Rs 36 crore in Kohima

Nagaland Police on May 16 destroyed narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth over Rs 36.57 crore at a dumping site in Kohima.

According to officials, the destruction drive was carried out following court directives issued under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The seized contraband included 8 kilograms of heroin, 31 kilograms of opium and 370 kilograms of ganja, an official statement said.

Authorities stated that the disposal of the narcotics was conducted as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse in the state.