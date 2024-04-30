In a significant step towards combatting vehicle emissions and promoting environmental conservation, the Superintendent of Police, Kohima, Bharat Laxman Markad, IPS, officially launched the AVL 437 DUO Vehicle Emission Checking Machine and flagged off three traffic patrol motorcycles during a brief ceremony at the SP Office in Kohima on April 30th, 2024.

Funded under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the AVL 437 DUO Vehicle Emission Checking Machine is capable of assessing both diesel and petrol variant vehicles. Additionally, the enforcement vehicles are set to enhance traffic regulation efforts in the region.

Addressing attendees, SP Kohima underscored the imperative to combat activities detrimental to the environment. Highlighting vehicle emissions as a significant contributor to environmental pollution in the district, he emphasized the police force's newfound capability to monitor and enforce vehicle emission standards. Encouraging enforcement teams to demonstrate dedication and sincerity in their duties, SP Kohima reiterated the importance of their role in environmental protection efforts.

The ceremony, led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Kohima, commenced with a dedicatory prayer pronounced by an Associate Pastor from PUBC, Kohima. As part of the initiative, authorities announced plans for random checks on suspected vehicles failing to meet emission standards.

Moreover, the release emphasized the legal consequences for driving vehicles in violation of road safety and noise/air pollution standards. Offences under Section 190 (2) of the Motor Vehicles Act entail penalties, including imprisonment for up to three months and/or fines, along with a three-month license disqualification for the first offence. Subsequent violations carry harsher penalties, with imprisonment of up to six months and/or fines imposed.

The launch of the AVL 437 DUO Vehicle Emission Checking Machine and the deployment of traffic patrol vehicles mark a proactive effort by the Government of Nagaland and law enforcement authorities to address environmental concerns and promote sustainable practices in the region.