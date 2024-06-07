Deputy Commissioner of Nagaland’s Wokha District Ajit Ranjan has constituted an Area Team for taking up the task of cleaning and removing plastic waste at Doyang Lake, Wokha on mission mode within 2-3 days.

The team consists of, Pukha, EAC Sungro, Jonji, the District Disaster Management Officer, the SDRF District Commandant, the District Tourism Officer, the Executive Engineer, the Water Resources Department, the District Fishery Officer, the Divisional Forest Officer representative and representative from North Eastern Electric Power Cooperation Limited (NEEPCO).

The Area Team has been assigned to assess the spots of solid waste pollution by physically visiting them and the amount of waste.

It has been asked to assess the resources required for cleaning on immediate basis and the machinery required.

Further, the team has been asked to identify the place where the cleaned-up waste can be collected and the disposal mechanism and submit the action plan. The tasks are to be completed by 7th June 2024.

Based on the action plan, the execution shall begin on 8th June and will be completed in 2-3 days. EAC Sungro, Pukha Lam has been assigned as the overall coordinator and area commander for the task which is to be taken up in mission mode.