Nagaland police held first physical meeting of Unit Commanders, Senior Officers
In a bid to enhance coordination and strategic planning, the Nagaland Police recently convened its first physical meeting of all Unit Commanders and Senior Police Officers. The meeting, chaired by the DGP, also aimed at improving operational efficiency in the ongoing War against Drugs.
- Nagaland Police holds first physical meeting of all Unit Commanders and Senior Officers
- Meeting aimed at enhancing coordination and strategic planning within the force
- Discussions also focused on improving operational efficiency in the ongoing War against Drugs
Nagaland Police convened its inaugural of first physical meeting of all Unit Commanders and Senior Police Officers at the Police Headquarters in Kohima.
The meeting was chaired by the Director General of Police, Rupin Sharma. The meeting marked a crucial step in enhancing coordination and strategic planning within the police force.
Addressing the gathering, DGP Rupin Sharma extended his congratulations to all Unit commanders and supervisory officers for ensuring the peaceful, free, and fair conduct of the general elections to Lok Sabha 2024 in the state. He emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in successfully executing any assigned task.
The meeting delved into extensive discussions covering administrative matters and strategies to boost operational efficiency, with a particular focus on the ongoing War against Drugs.
All Unit Commanders, and senior Police officers actively deliberated on various issues pertaining to the Department and discussed the way forward to improve coordination among Units, streamline processes, and leverage available resources more efficiently to effectively execute its primary mandate of crime prevention, detection, investigation, maintenance of public peace and internal security in the State.
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