Nagaland police honour 186 officers who died in line of duty

Nagaland’s top police officials paid homage to 186 police personnel from across India who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year.

Addressing the Police Commemoration Day programme at the Nagaland Police headquarters, Director General of Police Rupin Sharma called on security personnel to recommit to serving the nation and making the ultimate sacrifice if required.

"Let us renew our pledge to serve our people, secure and maintain the integrity of our nation, and make the supreme sacrifice when needed," Sharma said.

Among those remembered was Constable Chandan Das of the 9th NAP (IR) from Nagaland. The DGP highlighted the historical significance of the day, tracing it back to the 1959 Aksai Chin ambush where 10 CRPF personnel were killed by Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. This event led to October 21 being observed as a day to honour policemen who have fallen in service to the nation.

Sharma lauded the professionalism and dedication of the Nagaland Police, noting that their efforts in maintaining law and order have strengthened public trust and brought honour to the force. "Today is not just a day of mourning but a celebration of the selfless spirit of our policemen and women who have become immortal through their deeds," he said, urging personnel to uphold courage and the highest standards of service.

The roll of honour was read by AIGP Rangkathung Vikram Ezung, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the cenotaph by the DGP and other senior officers to pay tribute to the fallen personnel.