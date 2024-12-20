The Nagaland Police has issued an advisory alerting the public regarding the rising threat of second-hand car syndicates operating in neighboring states.

The advisory highlights that the syndicates are involved in fraudulent activities, deceiving buyers and posing significant risks to unsuspecting car purchasers, particularly in the border districts of Nagaland.

The modus operandi of these syndicates involves equipping vehicles with GPS devices. Once sold to unsuspecting buyers, an FIR is filed, and the vehicle’s location is shared with the police. In some cases, only a single ignition key is provided to the buyer, allowing the syndicate members to track and reclaim the vehicle without the buyer’s knowledge.

Additionally, the syndicates often provide falsified or forged documents for second-hand vehicles, including fake Registration Certificates (RCs), insurance papers, and ownership transfer records.

The advisory also states that the authenticity of the documents should be verified with the relevant authorities, such as the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

"Always insist on identity proof of the seller viz. Aadhar, PAN, among others and avoid unverifiable sellers by dealing only with authorised dealerships or individuals," it further stated.

The police also advised that a 'Sale Deed' should always be insisted upon in the presence of at least two witnesses and payments should be made only through online banking or other digital means to ensure that the payment history is traceable.

Whenever possible, buyers should also insist on obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and the police station where the vehicle is registered. Additionally, if any suspicious activities or fraudulent deals are suspected, the public is urged to immediately report them to the local police stations.

We urge the public to be vigilant and cautious when purchasing second-hand "vehicles from sellers of neighboring states or through unverified online platforms. These syndicates are exploiting the lack of awareness among buyers, and it is essential to take necessary precautions to avoid becoming a victim of such crimes. Your safety and the safety of your investment should always be a priority," the advisory added.