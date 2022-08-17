Nagaland Police personnel of Narcotic Cell PS on the wee hours of Tuesday intercepted a vehicle (Tata Winger) and arrested one passenger during routine checking of suspected vehicles at NH-2, between Viswema and Khuzama village, Kohima.

The Narcotic Cell PS of the Nagaland Police also found 35 soap containers carrying 450 grams of suspected heroin

According to sources, the Guwahati-bound passenger vehicle (Tata Winger), was coming from Imphal, Manipur.

A thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 35 (thirty-five) soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 450 grams which were concealed inside a trolley bag (red colour) belonging to one passenger.

Accordingly, the accused passenger was identified as Md. Sabir Khan (21 yrs), son of Md. Mazid Tulla from Lilong village of Thoubal district in Manipur.

A case, vide Narcotic Cell Police Station Case No. 009/2022 U/S 21(C) NDPS Act, has been registered for further investigation.