Three persons were arrested with around nine kg of suspected opium in Kohima on September 22, Kohima SP (crime) said in a release on September 23.

Nagaland Police personnel of Narcotic Cell PS (PHQ), on September 22 at around 09:00 AM while conducting surprise MVCP at NH-2, intercepted one Mahindra vehicle Scorpio (Pearl white colour) bearing registration number AS02AA/2619, at National Highway-2 near Viswema Y Junction Pfutsero/Imphal road.

The vehicle was proceeding from Imphal, Manipur via Kohima to Nagaon, Assam.

Through checking of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of ten packets containing around nine kg of suspected opium.

Accordingly, the driver of the vehicle along with other occupants namely, Ameer Khan (29) of Himachal Pradesh, Iman Ali (49) and Ramjan Ali (20) from Assam were arrested and the illegal contraband along with the vehicle duly seized.

A case, vide Narcotic Cell Police Station Case No. 13/2022, U/S18(b)/60 NDPS Act, has been registered for further investigation.