Nagaland's Peren Police successfully rescued two employees of NICADPL who had been kidnapped, earning praise from Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton.

"Kudos to Peren Police for their courageous rescue of two kidnapped NICADPL employees," Patton wrote.

The operation, which involved quick thinking and coordinated teamwork, resulted in the safe recovery of the victims and the arrest of one perpetrator.

Deputy CM Patton highlighted the operation as proof of the daily risks faced by police officers in maintaining public safety.

"Their quick thinking and teamwork saved lives in a perilous situation. We're relieved the victims are safe and one perpetrator is in custody," he added.

He specifically commended Director General of Police Rupin Sharma and Superintendent of Police Manish Bhartiya for their leadership during the rescue mission.