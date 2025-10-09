Nagaland police rescue four abducted persons, arrest four NSCN-IM cadres in Dimapur

Nagaland Police arrested four persons allegedly associated with the NSCN-IM faction on charges of abduction. The police team successfully rescued the four kidnapped individuals in Dimapur.



According to official sources, the rescue mission was initiated following credible intelligence inputs regarding the abduction of a man from Patna, Bihar. The victim was reportedly kidnapped from Hotel New Rajasthan Place on October 8.

Acting swiftly on the information, a joint police team comprising personnel from East Police Station, the Special Operation Team (SOT), and the Indian Reserve (IR) Battalion was constituted under the supervision of senior officers. Utilizing technical surveillance and intelligence leads, the team tracked down the suspected location where the victims were believed to be held.

The police launched a well-coordinated rescue operation in the United North Block area of Burma Camp, where four victims were successfully freed within hours of the abduction. Four individuals were arrested from the spot during the operation.

The arrested have been identified as:

Saul Chophy (48 years) – SS Rajapeyu, NSCN-IM

Bento Shohe (37 years) – SS Khapur, NSCN-IM

Kavito Yeptho (42 years) – SS Tatar, NSCN-IM

Kivipu Zhimo (21 years)

A regular case has been registered at East Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the motive behind the abduction and possible links to extortion or other criminal activities.

Police officials lauded the coordinated efforts of all teams involved in ensuring the victims’ safe recovery in record time.